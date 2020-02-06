The minister for Gender and Culture Peace Mutuzo has warned parents and senior ladies at schools against talking little girls into genital elongation commonly known as pulling as it’s a violation of women’s rights.

Her remarks come as Uganda joins the rest of the world to commemorate International anti-FGM day under the theme “Unleashing Youth Power, One decade of accelerating actions for zero tolerance on Female Genital Mutilation by 2030.”

Genital elongation is a type of Female Genital Mutilation practiced by Bantu mainly Baganda to initiate girls into womanhood ready for marriage

The Minister says scientists have proved that the cultural practice has no health benefits but just a violation of little girls’ rights that also unnecessarily lures them into sexual acts at a young age.