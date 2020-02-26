The minister of education and Uganda national examination board have confirmed that the 2019 Uganda Advanced certification of Education results-UACE will be released tomorrow.

The Ministry’s spokesperson Patrick Muinda says the results will be released at 11 am by the first lady Janet Museveni at the office of the president.

Ms. Museveni was yesterday briefed by UNEB about the performance of candidates ahead of the official release.

This will be the last batch of national examinations to be released after the Primary leaving Examination (PLE) and Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results.

A total of 104,000 students registered to sit for the 2019 exams from 1,900 centres.