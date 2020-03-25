The Ministry of Health has revealed that five new people have tested positive for covid-19.

According to Dr Mwebesa, the new patients who tested positive with COVID-19 are a 63 Ugandan, a resident of Najjanankumbi who traveled from Germany, a 57 old Ugandan male, a resident and businessman in Adjumani who has no travel history, he has not travelled to the third case is an 8 months baby whose father traveled in Kisumu, and the others are two Chinese.

This announcement comes after the Ministry of Health called upon all those who traveled to Dubai to test for Covid-19.

The Minister of State for Primary Health Care has revealed that two of the patients are the Chinese that were got in Zombo and cannot be presented for fear of further spread.

“Dear Ugandans, this is a very critical moment for everyone as the number of positive cases keeps scaling up. Five more people have been confirmed positive, including 2 of the 6 Chinese that were got in Zombo. They cannot be presented in court for fear of further spread,” he said.

Has asked the public to continue following the measures that were put in place by the Ministry of Health so as to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Uganda currently has 14 patients with Covid 19.