Mukono municipality has written to the Local government minister seeking its intervention, in the fight over the management of Mukono general hospital.

This is after the latest letter from the permanent secretary ministry of health Dr. Diana Atwine, ordering them to handle over the recently upgraded hospital to the district for management, which has since declined to do.

Mukono municipality mayor George Fred Kagimu says that they had invested lots of money in the facility, from local revenue.

He rather asked the government to upgrade another hospital elsewhere in the district, to decongest the one in the municipality.

Mukono general hospital is the first of this kind in the district, the rest of the facilities are Health centres.