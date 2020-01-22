President Museveni has been given the African Leadership peace Award.

He received the award yesterday from the African Leadership Magazine during a dialogue held at the royal geographical society in London.

In his keynot speech which based on the theme “Harnessing Africa’s Potential: The Uganda Example,” he said he has used the 60 years he has spent in leadership roles trying to transform the traditional life-style of the Ugandans (from ‘Obujajja’ to modernity).

He, however, admits he could not have made any impact without the help of others in the struggle some of whom are long gone among them; Raiti Omongin, Natolo-Masaba, Martin Mwesiga, and Joy Mirembe who he pays tributes too.

He meanwhile maintained that the economy in Uganda and Africa at large will not get modernized if the problem of infrastructure is not solved.