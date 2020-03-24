President Museveni is set to address the nation again following the confirmation of eight new cases of covid-19 last night.

The senior presidential secretary Don Wanyama says his address will be live on all TVs and radios at 4pm.

Last night, the ministry of Health confirmed that all the victims traveled from Dubai aboard the Fly Emirates and Ethiopian Airways.

This address will be the fourth the president is making regarding covid-19.

In his last address on Sunday, he appealed to Ugandans to stay at home and if they are to move, they should use private means and avoid public means.

As of Monday, at least 2,661 travelers, including Ugandans had been identified as a potential risk and put either under self-quarantine or institutional quarantine.

Uganda has since banned passenger flights into the country and entry through any border by any means.