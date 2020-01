The Government Chief Whip, Ruth Nankabirwa says that the meeting between President Museveni and former Prime Minister John Patrick Amama Mbabazi should shock no one.

Mbabazi fell out with Museveni in 2014 before challenging the latter in the 2016 presidential bid.

He however met the President at his Kisozi farm on New Year’s Eve, leaving wide public speculation and debate.

Speaking to KFM, Nankabirwa says that the meeting was long overdue.