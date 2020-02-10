By Ruth Anderah

The case in which 3 police officers including; Norman Musinga, the Kampala Metropolitan regional traffic commander were sued over illegal detention of a suspect has failed to kick off today.

The hearing of the case was to begin today but the judge who is handling the matter, Andrew Bashaija was indisposed of.

In the suit before the High court in Kampala Musinga is accused of illegally causing the arrest of his farm manager, Steven Kamanzi who said to have been in charge of Musinga’s three cattle farms; two in Kiruhura District and one in Luweero District.

Musinga is jointly accused with the Division Police Commander, Ronald Owitwaali, and Edgar Kulayigye, the officer-in-charge of Kampala Central Police Station (CPS).

It is alleged that Owitwaali and Kulayigye arrested Kamanzi on October 15th on Musinga’s orders on allegations that he had stolen his cows.

Now the case has been adjourned to March 10th, 2020 for hearing.