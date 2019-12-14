PHOTOS: Celebrities who rocked at the ASFAs

  1. Home
Songster Lydia Jazmine

 

Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards is an event held annually in Kampala to celebrate Uganda’s leading players in the fashion and style industry.

The 7th edition of the annual awards was held at Kampala Serena Hotel and was hosted by events emcee Deedan and Zimbabwean award-winning model Vimbai Mutinhiri.

This year’s edition was highlighted by the American-rapper Jidenna who was the main performer and British designer, Ozwald Boateng who received the Lifetime Achievement award.

Many celebrities all turned up at the event dressed to own the event.

Radio personality, Malaika Nyanzi

 

 

Socialite Anita Fabiola

 

Musician Jose Chameleon

 

 

Musicians, A pass and Sharon O

 

Radio personality Lucky Mbabazi

 

 

TV Presenter, Lynda Ddane

 

Eddy Kenzo and Spice Diana

 

Lydia Jazmine arriving at the event.

 

Comedian Martha Kay. She was also the red carpet host.

 

Singer Catherine Kusasira.

 

 

