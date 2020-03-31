PHOTOS BY DOMINIC (DAILY MONITOR)

The streets of Kampala are now empty after the presidential directive to minimize the spread of covid 19.

Yesterday during the presidential address, Museveni banned the use of public vehicles and only allowed cars carrying cargo to operate. He is also put a curfew of 7pm which will last for 14 days.

Earlier, President Museveni had allowed people with private cars to move in the city but they misused the chance and started transporting people. He therefore noticed this gap and decided to ban private cars so as to stop the spread of covid-19 through limiting movements.

Uganda currently has 33 cases of covid-19.