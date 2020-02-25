Police and the Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine are playing the blame with both parties accusing each other of releasing false reports regarding the death of Ritah Nabukenya.

Nabukenya who was involved in a fatal accident yesterday has since been identified as a people power member.

Bobi Wine and his group are attributing her death to a police patrol vehicle which allegedly knocked her near Nakawa market.

However, police says that the victim died from crash injuries, caused by a double bodaboda accident which involved two motorcycles.

The police spokesperson Fred Enanga says one of the speeding motorcycles which was carrying a passenger overtook a police motor vehicle Land cruiser which was driving along Naguru road behind Nakawa market and unfortunately came into the path of an oncoming boda boda from the opposite direction, resulting into a head-on crash.

Enanga adds that further findings indicate that the deceased was putting on a black light trouser, with a cream blouse and there was nothing like a red cap or T-shirt associated with Bobi Wine.

It is from this that he accuses Bobi Wines of deliberately orchestrating his position to sell his political leverage.

Bobi Wine, however, trashes the police report and instead accuses of trying to cover up its crimes against humanity.