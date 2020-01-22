Police has set conditions for the ongoing celebrations by the opposition forum for democratic change to mark 15 years in existence across the country.

FDC had yesterday vowed to continue with their planned celebrations in Western Uganda today despite the police interference.

Police had on Monday blocked the celebrations which had started in Jinja and Soroti.

Speaking to KFM, the spokesperson of police, Fred Enanga says that if FDC wants to go ahead with their planned celebrations, they should write to police and they agree on security issues.

He says that their celebrations in the two districts were blocked because they did not notify police about their open rallies and police could not let them continue.