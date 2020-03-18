The Uganda Prison Services spokesperson Frank Baine is among the 148 prison officers who have been promoted by president Museveni.

According to communication from the commissioner general of prisons Dr. Johnson Byabashaija, Baine and four others including; Hillary Bisanga, Gervase Tumuhimbise, Tadeo Kaliisa, Raphael Olinga have been promoted to the rank of commissioner of prisons.

In other appointments, Moses Kakungulu and David Asiimwe have been promoted to the rank of director of prisons.

Promotions to the ranks of Assistant Commissioner of Prisons, Senior Superintendent of Prisons, Superintendent of Prisons and Assistant Superintendent of Prisons took effect from 13th February 2020.