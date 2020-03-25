By Paul Adude

More private sector players continue to join the ministry of health in the fight against the Covid19 Corona Virus outbreak in the country.

The latest is Claire Kemigisha the marketing manager Euro foam that donated 100 pieces of mattresses to some of the quarantine centers in Entebbe.

Fisheries Training Institute Bugonga and Dairy Training School Entebbe that have been identified as isolation centers for suspected cases of Covid 19.

This comes after the ministry of health confirmed more 5 new cases of coronavirus in the country, pushing the number of confirmed cases to 14.

The Director-General of Health Services Dr. Henry Mwebesa says that a total of 764 people are still under institutional quarantine by the ministry of health and over 400 under self-quarantine.

A total of 1,400 have completed their 2-week self-quarantine and have been issued with a certificate of completion of the mandated period.