Singer Yvonne Machaka commonly known as Yvonne Chaka Chaka has been sent back to South Africa.

According to Fred Enanga, the singer was sent back to South Africa because the immigration officials want to maintain the integrity of immigration rules for all the visitors in the country.

“This is to inform the public that the security task team with coordination with the immigration team has this afternoon escorted Miss Yvonne Machaka popularly known as Chaka Chaka to Entebbe International Airport where she boarded her next flight to South Africa,” Enanga said.

Enanga adds that immigration officials cancelled her ordinary visa after realizing that she had come to Uganda as a performing artiste in the ‘Enkuka’ concert.

“The ordinary visa does not allow her to perform in any income generating activity in the country,” Enanga said.

The singer was taken to the airport by the security team and immigration officials.