The chairperson of the senior one selection committee Benson Kule has given assurance to parents whose children were not taken on the first day of the exercise.

The exercise which started yesterday and closes today will see 600,000 pupils who passed the 2019 Primary Leaving Examinations given placements in different secondary schools across the country depending on their performance.

Kule says by yesterday, only about 52,000 pupils were unplaced.

He notes though, that all students usually get placements during the official selection exercise, but they are later admitted by the respective schools.