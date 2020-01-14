The husband of singer Rehema Namakula has this morning disrupted the Makerere University graduation ceremony as he made his way to his seat.

Hamza Ssebunya is among the students graduating today with a degree of Bachelor of

Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery.

However, drama ensued when he entered the tent where graduands are seated as prime minister, Ruhakana Rugunda was addressing the congregation and he started waving at the graduands who were waving back and shouting on top of their voices.

SFC officers in plain clothes were seen approaching him but what they discussed remains unknown. He, however, told journalists that he can not block public excitement.

Hamza reveals that he plans to set up a hospital that will focus on maternal and child health.