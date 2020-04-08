Six army officers accused of beating up people during the on-going COVID-19 curfew have been convicted and each sentenced to serve six months imprisonment.

The officers have been sentenced in a session hed at 4th Division Headquarters in Gulu after pleading guilty to all five courts of assault causing actual body harm.

The jailed army officers are; CPL Constantine Amanya, John Max Ebongo, Muhammed Makanga, Robert Muteke, Rogers Amanya and Elias Ayebazibwe all at the ranks of private.

Prosecution states that the six officers on April 2nd 2020 at around 8pm at Lorikowo West zone in Elegu town council in Amuru district beat with sticks five people thereby causing bodily injuries on them.

Court heard that the injuries were inflicted on the victims thighs, arms, buttocks, back and other parts of the body.