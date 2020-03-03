By Benjamin Jumbe

The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights begins its 56th Ordinary Session today at its seat in Arusha, Tanzania.

The Ordinary session will run for four weeks up to 27 March 2020.

In the course of the session, six judgments will be rendered and about 20 applications are expected to be deliberated.

The Court will also hold two public hearings including that of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights v. the Republic of Kenya on reparations

The Court Registrar Dr. Robert Eno says in a statement that among other things, the session will also review reports on the implementation of the Court’s decisions, finalize and adopt the revised Rules of Court.

Composed of eleven Judges, nationals of Member States of the African Union elected in their individual capacity, the Court meets four times a year in Ordinary Sessions and may hold Extra-Ordinary Sessions.