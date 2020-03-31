By Charity Akullo & Isaac Otwii

Police in Otuke District have arrested two women for allegedly spreading false information about the coronavirus pandemic.

The suspects were arrested on Friday after they allegedly posted on their social media accounts that the Otuke Resident District Commissioner, Mr Robert Abak, is a coronavirus patient.

The suspects include a 24-year-old resident of Teboke ‘A’ cell, Ogut Parish, and a 24-year-old resident of Baradugo cell, all in Otuke Town Council.

North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, Mr Michael Odongo, confirmed the arrest, adding that the suspects are detained at Otuke Central Police Station.

“A charge of offensive communication has been preferred against them under the Computer Misuse Act section 25 of 2011,” Mr Odongo told Daily Monitor on Monday.

According to a statement obtained from the suspects, Mr Odongo said, they told police that they were cracking jokes.

“As police, we appeal to the general public to remain calm and careful and avoid spreading false information that causes panic in the society. Investigation is ongoing and we shall keep you updated,” the police spokesperson said.

Mr Robert Abak , the Otuke RDC said spreading of false information by the general public is making their work difficult.

“There is another case where information is being spread that two people who returned from Kampala recently are hiding in Otuke District. It is being alleged that one of them tested positive from Entebbe and escaped and yet this is not true,” Mr Abak said.

Mr Abak said all those who tested positive from Entebbe are currently receiving supportive treatment either at Mulago hospital or Entebbe Hospital.

“The public should desist from spreading such information that can cause panic in the community. There is need for a concerted effort to fight this virus,” he said.

Currently, Uganda has 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19.