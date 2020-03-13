By Shamim Nateebwa

A boda boda rider and his passenger were electrocuted this morning along Tobacco road in Walukuba-Masese division in Jinja district. The rider has been identified as Swaibu Mugenyi and the passenger is Juliet Auma.

The two were riding to Amber coat food market when they were killed by a loose electric cable.

Edisa Nabukenya, who survived with serious injuries, says she saw the wire drop on the motorcycle, which was approximately one meter ahead of her.

The Officer in charge of Walukuba police station Mohammed Ssebuliba, says investigations are underway.

He added that the deceased’s’ bodies were handed over to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital for postmortem.