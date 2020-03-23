The Uganda Bureau of Statistics has called off the census of all institutions of learning across the country following a presidential directive on the closure of all schools to curb the spread of coronavirus.

All learners in all schools and universities were sent home following the directive.

The deputy executive director statistics production and development at UBOS Imelda Atai Musana says the exercise that was slated to kick off on Wednesday 18th March has been postponed to a later date after schools reopen.

The ministry of education had asked UBOS to carry out the baseline education census to establish the number of all institutions of learning in the country, the number of students in those institutions and their location for easy planning.