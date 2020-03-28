The number of people who have tested positive for coronovirus (Covid-19), in Uganda has jumped from 23 to 30 after 7 people tested positive on Saturday.

According to the ministry of health, out of the 225 samples run on Saturday , 218 samples tested negative while 7 tested positive for COVID-19.

Following the five new cases on friday, President Museveni had hinted on the need for more drastic measures to curb spread of covid-19 in the country.

Museveni said he will let the country know what these measures are.

The Ministry of Health is currently monitoring 1,184 people; 811 of these are under institutional quarantine while 373 are under self- quarantine.