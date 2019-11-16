Health ministry hits target in measles Rubella and polio vaccination

By Juliet Nalwooga

The ministry of health has revealed that it hit the target in the in the Measles-Rubella and polio vaccination campaign that was launched in October this year.

Addressing journalists in Kampala, the health minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng said that they planned to immunize about 18 million children countrywide against the Measles-Rubella disease and over 19 million where immunized by 20th October 2019.

She however noted that about 7 million children were vaccinated against polio out of the targeted 8.2 million children urging parents and guardians to always take their children for vaccination as the vaccines are available, free and safe.

This was the largest vaccination campaign for the country as 3 vaccines where being delivered at the same time