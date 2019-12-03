M.O.H to register pregnant mothers over ECD

By Prossy Kisakye

The ministry of health has revealed plans to register all pregnant women in the country in order to account for their deliveries.

Dr. Jessica Nsungwa, an official from the health ministry tells KFM that this is aimed at prioritizing investment in Early Childhood Development.

She explains that registration will be done at local level and the ministry will be able to follow-up on behavioral change among mothers and advise them on proper child development both in the womb and the first 100 days after delivery.

Dr. Nsungwa adds that the bonds babies form with their parents and their first learning experiences deeply affect their future physical, cognitive, emotional and social development.

Meanwhile she says optimizing the early years of children’s lives is the best investmentand ensures their future success