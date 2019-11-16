Ministry of health to investigate measles, polio vaccination side effects

By Juliet Nalwooga

Health minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng has said that they are currently investigating some cases of side effected said to be attributes to the recent Measles-Rubella, polio vaccination

There have been concerns that the vaccines used had some grave side effects.

Dr. Aceng has clarified that they have recorded so far 90 complaints that are currently being monitored, to include routine fevers, and simple skin rashes.

She however maintains the vaccines used have been are secure and safe, and that their investigations so far have ruled out death attributed to the use of the vaccine