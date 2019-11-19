NDA recalls about four million lifeguard condoms

National drug Authority has directed Marie stopes Uganda to recall the batches of life guard condoms said to be non- complaint with the quality standards.

The call is contained in a letter signed by the director products safety at NDA, Victoria Nambasa to pharmacist in charge, Marie stopes Uganda.

According to Nambasa , the safety loopholes were discovered during routine past market surveillance by NDA after the condoms were distributed despite failure to comply with the standards.

The Authority has demanded that Marie stopes provides details of distribution of the products, a list of clients notified of the recall, a list of clients who responded to the recall communication and a list of clients that didn’t respond.

It has also demanded a list of products returned by each client contacted and the number of products accounted for and total.

The Batches include 19040205 and 19050105 and were produced in April and may this year respectively.

Majority of the public rely on condoms for primary means of protection from sexually transmitted infections including HIV.