President Museveni has warned all institutions of learning that are putting pressure on government to exempt them so that they can conduct end of term exams.

While addressing the nation, Museveni says that those putting pressure on government to exempt them are not understanding the situation because they are talking of normalcy in a situation of abnormalcy.

He cited a case of 1985 where South Western Uganda was cut off during the war and their students didn’t sit that year but had to wait until the crisis was over.

Ms Museveni says that some universities like Uganda Christian University have been asking the ministry to allow them to conduct exams. She adds that the ministry was pleading with them to drop the request since all universities were affected.

Much more, Pressident Museveni questioned the supervision of these exams because some students would hire mercenaries to do them. However, the first lady revealed that UCU did not give a clear explanation for the supervision process.

“We asked UCU that question also. We wanted to be sure that they have a way to supervise but they said that this is a program that is like homework, it didn’t add up,” she said.

Museveni maintains that no one will be allowed to carry out examinations because we must observe the health emergency guidelines without exceptions.