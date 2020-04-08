Dr Lina Zedriga Abuku Waru the current secretary, Uganda National Committee for the Prevention and Punishment of War Crimes Against Humanity and All Forms of Discrimination, has today been named, Deputy Head of the People Power group by Kyadondo East Legislator, Robert Kyagulanyi, the group’s leader.

Many had often reffered to it as the “people power political pressure group” until its head (Kyagulanyi) in November last year noted that the claim that he was running an unregistered political organization in whatever form was false and a concoction.

The newly introduced group’s deputy head Ms Zedriga, a former Magistrate, is a full-time activist working to end social exclusion and all forms of discrimination against vulnerable groups, especially women.

In her first remarks in the position, she has implored leaders to work for the good of the people they serve.

Zedriga is also the Director of Women in Peace Building and Reconciliation, actively involved with the Forum for Women in Democracy (FOWODE), The Association of Women Lawyers Uganda (FIDA-U), Trust for Africa’s Orphans (TAO-U), and Kampala Quality Primary Schools (KQPS), among other organizations.