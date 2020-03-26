The Permanent Secretary ministry of health Dr Diana Atwine has revealed that all the 104 corona virus suspected cases that were assessed yesterday have tested negative.

In a tweet, Dr Atwine says it is such a great relief after days of sleepless nights.

“What a great relief that of all 104 tested people today none is positive. I am sleeping soundly .May God give us sleep to compensate for all sleepless nights we have spent for 6 days,” Dr Diana tweeted.

Most of the samples that were tested were taken from some of the people who returned from Dubai in the past two weeks.

Uganda yesterday confirmed 5 more cases of Covid -19, bringing the total to 14, prompting the President to suspend public transport for fourteen days to curb further spread of the Corona virus.