By Damali Mukhaye

The Food Agricultural Organization has said that 11 million people have so far been affected by the desert locusts in various countries where they have invaded including Uganda.

Other countries that have been affected include Kenya, Somalia, Ethiopia, and the locusts are also anticipated to attack South-Sudan.

FAO country representative Antonio Querido says that since these locusts are destructive in nature and they make sure they do not leave anything behind, human beings in those countries has been impacted by the invasion.

He says that the UN has a center of food emergency which he says has already started mobilizing resources from developed countries.

He also notes that whenever human beings are threatened by an outbreak, all the UN agencies usually come in to assess the impact and support food insecurity that may be deemed necessary.