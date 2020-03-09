Police have arrested 11 suspects for pelting water bottles at artist Moses Sali commonly known as Bebe cool during a boom party concert on Saturday

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga says they have of late been hesitant on okaying events they suspect could turn violent.

Enanga says artist Cindy Sanyu’s Saturday event was only okayed because they presented evidence that it would be safe and organized but that that was not the case.

This comes hours after Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Presidential Adviser on Special Operations, in a tweet today morning expressed anger at police for failing to protect artist Bebe Cool from being attacked with bottles during singer Cinderella Sanyu aka Cindy’s Boom Concert.

Other NRM artists who have recently been hurled with water bottles at concerts include artists Catherine Kusasira, Big Eye and Full Figure.