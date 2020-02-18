The government of Uganda has released 13 more Rwandans and dropped criminal charges against them.

The thirteen, including three women, were being tried before the General Court Martial and others in the civil court on charges of human trafficking, illegal possession of firearms among others.

Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kuteesa has told journalists that some of these were re-arrested after repatriation but later came back to Uganda and reportedly engaged in criminal activities.

Kuteesa has revealed that Uganda had in total 39 Rwandans in custody including the 9 who were first released and others who were repatriated.

He confirms that currently no other Rwandan is being detained by Uganda, adding that since the Luanda agreement two Ugandans have been released by Rwandan authorities.

The group has been handed to the representative of the Rwanda High Commission to Uganda Neol Mucyo.