By Abubaker Kirunda

Police in Jinja are holding fifteen people for allegedly plotting to attack residents with the intent of robbing them.

The Jinja District Police Commander Ahmed Hasunira says the suspects had ganged up to smoke marijuana before reportedly launching an attack on the unsuspecting residents.

He says police acted on a tip-off from a resident, calling for more cooperation between police and residents in the fight against criminal gangs and ensure peace and security in the area.