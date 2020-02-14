Fifteen people have been confirmed dead after a taxi rammed into a Tata truck on Busia- Namayingo highway in Mayuge. This has been confirmed by the Police.

The taxi Registration Number UBD 089A was traveling from Namayingo heading to Kampala. At Imanyiro village in Mayuge, the taxi collided with the truck Registration Number UWP 616 which was stationary. The truck was loaded with sugarcanes

The 15, died on spot according to the Police reports.

Another report from the RDC of Mayuge suggests that 16 people have died from the catastrophe.

The Police say that the deceased have been taken to Mayuge Health Centre IV for Post Mortem examination.