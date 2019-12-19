15 year old Juvenile handed 2 years imprisonment

By Ruth Anderah

A 15 year old boy has been sentenced to serve 2 years imprisonment at Kampiringisa Rehabilitation centre after he was found guilty of threatening to kill his 75 year old grandmother for refusing to give him money.

However, the juvenile offender is to spend 14 months in jail after court ordered the deduction of 10 months he had spent on remand at Naguru Remand Home.

The juvenile (names withheld) has been convicted and sentenced by High Court Judge Yasin Nyanzi over threatening to kill the old woman and aggravated robbery of her Shs500,000 while armed with a panga.

Prosecution states that the juvenile on February 12th 2019 at about 9:00am came back home and found his grandmother pilling Matooke.

The juvenile went straight to the house, picked a pang and threatened to cut the grandmother if she did not give him money.

The grandmother run away and in the process the convict entered the house again and picked her grandmother’s Shs500,000 while still threatening to cut her together with the neighbors who were trying to rescue the old woman.