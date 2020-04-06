The Uganda Prisons Services is considering releasing over 1,500 inmates as a measure to decongest correctional facilities and minimise the risk of spreading coronavirus.

The Commissioner Gen. Dr Johnson Byabasaija says a list of 1,500 prisoners who have served half of their sentences is yet to be sent to the Attorney General for pardon.

He says the list includes those aged 60 years and above and breastfeeding mothers who are not serving capital offences.

Byabasaija meanwhile says he will write to the Judiciary registrar seeking release on bail all those petty crime offenders who are on remand and have served the mandatory 120 days.

The Judiciary Principal Communications Officer Solomon Muyita has welcomed the development saying it will help minimize spread of Coronavirus.