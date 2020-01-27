Police in Kampala have arrested 16 suspects, the majority of whom are women over phone calls fraud.

These have been fleecing money from unsuspecting victims claiming to have packages for them from abroad.

Addressing journalists today, the police spokesperson Fred Enanga said the suspects have been arrested from areas of; Katwe and Kevina village in Makindye among others.

The suspects have been using voice alteration Apps to sound like Europeans.

14 SIM cards and 36 mobile phones have been impounded from the suspects.

Enanga says the 16 are to be charged soon.