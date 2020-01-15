The 16-year-old bodaboda rider has been arraigned before High Court in Kampala over aggravated defilement of a 13-year-old girl after giving her soda mixed with alcohol.

The juvenile offender has appeared before Justice YasinNyanzi who further remanded him to Naguru remand home after he pleaded not guilty to the offense.

Prosecution states that the accused committed the offense during the month of January 2019 at KiswaBugolobi in Kampala district.

Court heard that the Juvenile offender was a friend to the victim’s aunt ShanitahNakawuchi whom she had visited and given soda with alcohol to drink.

It’s further alleged that the accused thereafter took the victim to his home and had sexual intercourse with her while she was drunk.

The prosecution says after two months the victim’s grandmother discovered that the victim was pregnant, interrogated her and she revealed that the juvenile offender was responsible for the pregnancy, hence his arrest.