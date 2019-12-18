Shs170 million recovered from the government loan scheme

By Damali Mukhaye.

At least Shs170 million from the students who acquired study loans under the government loan scheme has been refunded.

The Executive Director of the Higher Education Students Financing Board Michael Wanyama says 1,700 students completed their studies and 60% of these have already started re-paying their money.

He says only 9 have so far refunded all the money.

Wanyama says a batch of over 1,400 students are set to gradate next year and will also be start repaying their loans soon.

The board now projects to collect another Shs500 million this financial year.

Over the past six years, the board has sponsored 10,141 students to pursue 130 degree programs and 76 under diploma courses in science, technology, engineering and mathematics in 20 chartered universities and 36 other tertiary institutions.