An 18year old man has been charged and further remanded to Luzira prison for allegedly defiling a 16year old girl well knowing that he was HIV positive.

Michael Kirende has appeared before High Court judge YasinNyanzi and denied the offense of aggravated defilement.

However, after he denied the offense, the accused further remanded to Luzira prison until January 30th when he will re-appear for the hearing of the case.

Prosecution states that on January 25th 2018 at Kakungulu zone Kawempe in Kampala the accused being HIV positive performed sexual act with a girl aged 16years.

Court heard the victim who is a Kenyan National and a resident of Kanyanya was grabbed by the accused who pulled her down to the corridor tied both her hands with a rope, pushed a piece of cloth in her mouth to prevent alarming people and defiled her.