In Arua 19 people have been arrested on two charges of disobedience of lawful orders, and taking part in a negligence act likely to spread the infection of a disease.

According to the West Nile police spokesperson Josephine Angucia, these were part of a group of about 50 people, as majority escaped in disarray on seeing officers after a tip off from concerned residents.

They were nabbed at Kampala Garden, Bar and Lodge along Enyau road, where they were found drinking alcohol, smoking shisha and chewing marungi.

Angucia says several other places are being monitored for similar operations.

President Museveni in directives to stem further spread of coronavirus ordered for the temporary closure of all bars.