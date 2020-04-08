

A 19year old secondary student has been remanded to Kitalya main prison for defiling his fellow 16year old student.

Henry Ssempebwa, a resident of Gangu Masajja failed to take plea today because there was no prosecutor in court.

The absence of a prosecutor prompted the chief magistrate at Makindye, Prossy Katushabe, to remand him until April 21st 2020 to re-appear to answer the charge of simple defilement in the presence of a prosecutor.

Prosecution insists that on March 23rd 2020 at Gangu ‘A’ Makindye performed a sexual act with a 16year old girl.