2000 face eviction in Namayingo

By Moses Kyeyune

2000 residents in Namayingo are to be evicted due to delayed fulfilment of a government promise.

Four years ago, government undertook to compensate Bumeru Estate, the owners of land occupied by over 2000 people.

To date however, the government is yet to honor its pledge, leaving the affected people in constant fear of being evicted by the Estate owners.

Last year, the government through the Prime Minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda made fresh commitments before Parliament saying that it was ready with a clear payment plan.

Speaking to KFM however, Namayingo Woman MP Robina Mukisa says the government is yet to compensate the Estate owners.

According to the MP, government ought to expedite all compensatory undertakings so as to save the people.