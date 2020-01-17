The 2019 Primary Leaving Examination results are set to be released this morning by the minister of education Janet Museveni.

The spokesperson of the Uganda National Examinations Board Jenipher Kalule says the exercise shall be conducted at Kampala Parents’ Primary School and not the president’s office as has been the practice.

Minister Museveni yesterday defended the decision to opt for the school owned by businessman Sudhir Ruparelia because saying her ministry chose the school because the hall at the office of the president which has been hosting the event had issues with its air conditioning.

is a primary school which is not going to charge them venue fees to release results from there.

She also said the school management had offered them the facility free of charge.

Over 600,000 pupils who sat for the 2019 national examinations across the country wait to know their fate today.