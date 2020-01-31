The education and sports minister Janet Museveni will today release last year’s Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results.

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) on Wednesday briefed the minister on the student’s performance at state house Nakasero.

This will be the third UCE results she is releasing since being appointed minister of education in 2016.

It is also the third year for the UNEB Executive Secretary Dan Odongo running the national exams body having taken over from Mathew Bukenya in 2016.

Over 330,000 candidates sat for UCE from 1,832 centers across the country.