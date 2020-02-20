The revised budget for the next financial year has grown to Shs41.9 trillions up from Shs39.6 trillion captured in the Budget Framework Paper.

According to the new Budget Call Circular issued by the Secretary to the Treasury, the Budget ceiling including debt, redemption and none tax revenue is 41.93 trillion.

The government will contribute 33.16 trillion, while 8.76 trillion shillings will come from extern funding sources.

The circular is the second and largely represents finalized detailed budget estimates and ministerial policy statements for FY 2020/ 2021.

The figures are supposed to be reflected in the ministerial policy statements for all spending agencies.

The documents are expected to be presented to Parliament early next month in line with the Budget Call Circular.