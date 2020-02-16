With the 2021 general elections fast approaching, aspirants for the various positions have been cautioned against advancing their personal ambitions as opposed to fronting better service delivery for their electorate.

Speaking to KFM, former ethics minister and integrity Miria Matembe says many candidates have during the previous elections fronted their personal interests but after they are elected, they do not return to the voters.

It is against this background that she is asking all voters to choose leaders who will represent their concerns better in terms of health and education among others.

Matembe also urges aspirants to uphold high levels of integrity before and during elections if this country is to have free and fair elections.