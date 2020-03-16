Police has arrested a 21-year-old man who tried to burn down three churches in Kasokoso, Kira Municipality in Wakiso District.

The suspect burnt items at three churches namely St Noah Catholic Church Kasokoso, under the leadership of Rev Father Mathias Mulumba Kalemba; Liberty Church of Christ International, Kasokoso under the leadership of Pastor Bageya Vincent; and God’s Tour Promising Church in Kasokoso, under Pastor Odinga Kadika Nandere.

At St Noah Catholic Church, it was established that the reverend’s church attire, church books, altar wine, curtains, and plastic chairs all valued at Shs1.5 million were put on fire with intent to burn the whole church but the fire did not spread further.

At Liberty Church of Christ International, he burnt a sofa set, wine, curtains, and church books whose value has not yet been established while at God’s Tour Promising Church, he put petrol on the church and lit the fire but it didn’t spread far. Nothing much was burnt but police says that his intent was to burn down the church.

The suspect revealed that he put the churches on fire because they continue to preach prosperity yet he remains poor.

The culprit handed himself to Kira Division police armed with three brand new knives that he had planned to use for self-defence in case he was caught. Police immediately arrested him.

Police, however, say they are going to examine the culprit to confirm whether he is of a sane mind.