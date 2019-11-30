22-year old man jailed for raping woman in the bathroom

By Ruth Anderah

The Director of Public Prosecutions Mike Chibita has ordered the trial of a 22 year old man before the high court over rape.

Elieza Ampumuza, a resident of Bukoto Frobel Nakawa division in Kampala district, has been committed to the high court by a grade one magistrate at City Hall Court Valerian Tuhimbise on orders of the DPP.

According to committal papers presented before court, police has finalized its investigations.

During trial, prosecution has produced evidence indicating that on May 13th 2019 while the victim was in a bathroom bathing, Ampumuza attacked her with a knife and threatened to stab her if she man an alarm.

It is alleged that the accused then raped the 20-year old woman and ordered her not to tell anyone about the incident.

But she revealed the incident to her roommate and they reported the matter to police, prompting his arrest.

Ampumuza will now stay on remand at Luzira prison until the next convenient session of the High Court.